Company develops Covid-19 'isolation podz' for hospitals, health care facilities

He said they took the existing podz and re-engineered them to make isolation podz.

“The main thinking behind the isolation podz is that they are a quick set-up and can be used in any open space that is covered.

“In most hospitals, the passages are wide and you can easily fit the podz. It's a quick and easy fix. It's a four hour set-up,” Bosman said.

He said the isolation podz were developed last week and launched on social media to get people's reaction.

“They have been well received. We've had feedback from people who deal with government. We are hoping to deal directly with government,” Bosman said.

“The isolation podz are high tech. They have safety glass fronts. They are insulating and an air flow system that runs through podz,” Bosman explained.

The podz also have electronic points to plug in ventilators and other equipment. They do not include beds.