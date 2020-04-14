SA won't consider IMF adjustment programme, says Tito Mboweni

SA will not consider International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.

SA's economy was already in recession before the coronavirus outbreak, and the shock from the pandemic is to lead to a steep contraction this year.

Addressing journalists on a conference call, Mboweni said of any possible IMF loans: "We are not looking for budget support, we would be looking for the Covid-19 specific packages that we can access, and we are talking to them about that.

"We are looking at programmes which would not be accompanied by any structural adjustment programme," he said. "We know what to do, we know what our structural reform programme is. We will not be looking into that at all."