ANC, alliance partners 'reject' getting funding from IMF or World Bank to fight Covid-19

The ANC and its alliance partners have rejected any suggestion that SA may turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank for funding to fight the coronavirus, which threatens to drag the country's economy deeper into recession.

The secretariat of the alliance — made up of the secretaries of the ANC, SA Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu — also indirectly lashed out at finance minister Tito Mboweni for speaking out of turn and, perhaps, without consulting the governing party and its alliance partners.

The three secretaries — the ANC's Ace Magashule, the SACP's first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila and Bheki Ntshalintshali of Cosatu — appeared to take issue with Mboweni.

Without mentioning him by name, they said pronouncements that may subordinate the country's sovereignty to the dictates of the IMF underscored the importance of a coherent message from the ANC and its deployees.

This is the second time this year that Mboweni has been rapped over the knuckles for his comments. In January, the ANC admonished him for his tweets on the nationalising the Reserve Bank.