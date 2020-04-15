Economic transactions dive 3.3% in March, with more pain to come

Economic transactions in SA dropped sharply in March as the coronavirus pandemic knocked consumers and the economy.

Data gathered by the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI), a monthly indicator of economic activity in the local economy, indicated that the economy was shrinking rapidly.

“In March, the index declined by 3.3%. Seasonally adjusted, this is the sharpest drop since August 2008,” said Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagements at BankservAfrica, on Wednesday.

“It demonstrates the huge toll of coronavirus on the economy. To get a full picture, year-on-year the BETI declined by 0.4%. However, on a quarterly basis, this was 3% — the biggest drop since January 2016,” added Naidoo.

“Monthly transaction movements are not unusual. However, when the drop is as steep as March's, we have good reason to take note of it as it suggests a potential sharp decline in the South African economy,” said Mike Schüssler, chief economist at economists.co.za.