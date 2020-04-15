Luthuli House distances itself from face masks 'abusing the ANC emblem'

The ANC has distanced itself from face masks bearing the party's emblem and called on those producing them to stop.

Deputy secretary Jessie Duarte on Wednesday appealed to party members and manufacturers to “stop abusing the ANC emblem”.

“It has come to the attention of the ANC that there are some private-sector individuals who are producing face masks with the emblem of the ANC on the mask.

“There are also individuals who are making masks for themselves out of used ANC T-shirts. We are making an appeal to those members of the private sector not to abuse the ANC emblem,” Duarte said.