WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release

The controversial and corruption-accused Gupta family will be back in the spotlight as a documentary, How to Steal a Country, delves into years of their alleged influence under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

The documentary is directed by Rehad Desai and Mark J Kaplan and will screen on April 23 on Showmax.

It delves into their alleged influence over state-owned companies, the appointments and dismissals of “unco-operative” ministers and the thousands of e-mails, known as Gupta Leaks which implicated them in corruption and looting of state resources.

Zuma and the Gupta family have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.