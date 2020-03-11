ANC MPs hail lotteries commission as exposé journalist clashes with activist

ANC MPs formed a laager around the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board on Tuesday when it appeared to account to parliament following allegations of corruption.

A series of reports by freelance journalist Raymond Joseph on news website GroundUp have alleged maladministration and mismanagement, as well as corruption, in the way grants are made.

The allegations centre on the “proactive funding” system, which allows the board to allocate 10% of its grant budget to good causes of its own choosing.

Tuesday's meeting of the trade and industry portfolio committee was attended by supporters of the commission’s board and management.