Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former SABC boss Lulama Mokhobo back in the hot seat

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

26 February 2020 - 09:55 By TIMESLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear SABC-related evidence from the public broadcaster's former CEO, Lulama Mokhobo, on Wednesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Mokhobo is not new to the commission hot seat. She testified in 2019 and alleged that former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng took her to meet the Gupta family within a week of her appointment in 2012.

On Tuesday, former communications minister Yunus Carrim appeared before commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

He told the inquiry he decided not to volunteer his testimony because he would be perceived as having sour grapes for not being reappointed to cabinet after the May 2014 elections.

He was, however, grilled about digital migration and the controversial sale of the SABC archives to MultiChoice.

He told the commission that his stance on the two issues — particularly on breaking the DStv monopoly in the pay-TV space — set him on a collision course with Naspers group chair Koos Bekker.  

MORE:

'I swore at him, the meeting got really heated': Yunus Carrim on Koos Bekker

There was no love lost between former communications minister Yunus Carrim and Naspers group chair Koos Bekker at a 2014 meeting, the state capture ...
Politics
17 hours ago

How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts

Papers before the Zondo commission show millions ‘stolen’ from Transnet ended up in the former president’s  lawyers’ trust accounts —  and helped buy ...
News
3 days ago

Zondo queries witness bringing his application in the name of the State Security Agency

State capture inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday objected to “Mr Y”, an employee of the State Security Agency (SSA), ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. POLL | EFF to march against load-shedding, will you join in? Politics
  2. IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa implores traditional leaders to end abuse of cultural ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former SABC boss Lulama Mokhobo back in the hot seat Politics
  4. Bantu Holomisa tells Cyril Ramaphosa to stay true to his word on PIC report Politics
  5. Mkhwebane gets some breathing space as bid to oust her starts afresh Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X