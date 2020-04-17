5G, a vaccine & 'white people's virus' — Covid-19 conspiracy theories the government has debunked

Now, over the past few weeks, different conspiracy theories have gained momentum and the government is debunking them one at a time.

Here are five claims about Covid-19 that SA's government has debunked so far.

The virus affects only older people

People of all ages can be infected by the coronavirus. However, older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease are more likely to become severely ill with the virus.

The youngest patient in SA to contract the virus was a two year old from Western Cape, who had travelled to New Zealand.

The SA coronavirus website advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene.

It's a white people virus

No, absolutely not. Initially, this idea started off as a joke, likely through a France24 report on March 1 about the low infection rate in Africa.

However, speaking at a press briefing on March 12, health minister Zweli Mkhize said fake news and discrimination were far more dangerous than the pandemic itself.

“Coronavirus doesn’t look at your passport, doesn’t look at your nationality, doesn’t look at your circumstances, whether you’re rich or poor, doesn’t care whether you’re within one metre of somebody sneezing, a droplet of infection will hit you.”