Fake news alert! Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'

'Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region'

16 March 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Singer Keri Hilson is being criticised after she said the coronavirus had not affected Africa because the continent does not have 5G networks.
Image: Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

American singer Keri Hilson came under fire from SA Twitter after sharing a theory about the spread of coronavirus in the country which definitely isn't true. 

The singer suggested that the lack of 5G networks in SA was apparently "the reason why the coronavirus isn't spreading as fast in Africa". 

She claimed Americans were warned of the “effects” of 5G networks and its radiation increasing the virus rate in affected counties.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for years. Petitions, organisations, studies. What we’re going through is the effects of radiation. 5G launched in China November 1 last year. People dropped dead. See attached and go to my IG Stories for more. Turn off 5G by disabling LTE.” 

The star shared an alleged case study on 5G networks, and said the more powerful software radiation of 5G will bring about more potent health issues.

Not to be misunderstood, Keri said: “And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies and experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be causing the contagious virus.”

The singer tried to support her comment, saying Africa was not as affected because it is not a 5G region.  

“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do with melanin.”

Keri's comments soon caught fire and got tongues wagging as some said she was using her platform to educate while others felt her theory made no sense.

This is what a few South Africans had to say:

TshisaLIVE
