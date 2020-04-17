Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey

Financial concerns were highest among younger generations, and a majority of consumers who have had their household income impacted by Covid-19 are concerned about paying their bills.

The survey found that 32% of people surveyed and who had felt a negative impact had their work hours cut.

“One in ten of impacted respondents have already lost their job as a result of the pandemic. Some provinces saw more pandemic-related job losses than others, with this figure at 12% for the Western Cape, 11% for the North West and 10% from both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Younger generations were more acutely affected by these job losses,” the survey found.