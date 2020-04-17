South Africa

Eight out of 10 households hit hard by lockdown, claims TransUnion survey

17 April 2020 - 07:30 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Most households are feeling the economic pinch of Covid-19.
Most households are feeling the economic pinch of Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Almost 79% of South Africans say their household income has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a TransUnion survey.

Since the first week of April, TransUnion has conducted weekly surveys on how SA consumers have been impacted by the lockdown.

Financial concerns were highest among younger generations, and a majority of consumers who have had their household income impacted by Covid-19 are concerned about paying their bills.

The survey found that 32% of people surveyed and who had felt a negative impact had their work hours cut.

“One in ten of impacted respondents have already lost their job as a result of the pandemic. Some provinces saw more pandemic-related job losses than others, with this figure at 12% for the Western Cape, 11% for the North West and 10% from both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Younger generations were more acutely affected by these job losses,” the survey found.

METHODOLOGY

Online survey of 2,001 adults in South Africa, conducted from April 7-9, 2020.

Adults 18 years of age.

All regions are represented in the study survey responses.

In terms of bills and loans, about 89% of consumers whose household income has been impacted are concerned about paying their bills. Concern over ability to pay bills was highest among millennials.

“Of consumers who are concerned about paying their bills, 46% report that they will not be able to pay their utilities (electricity, water, etc.), 42% will not be able to make their rent repayment and 39% report that they will not be able to pay their cellphone bill,” the survey found.

On average, respondents said they will be short about R7,000 in the near future.

Some respondents said they would not be able to pay their bills for longer than one month but less than three months.

MORE

Survey launched to find out Covid-19's effect on health workers

The HSRC and UKZN want to know just how severely Covid-19 affects health workers.
News
2 days ago

Loss of smell and taste could be early warning signs of Covid-19: study

After reports that those infected with Covid-19 have experienced a loss of taste and smell, new US research has found evidence that individuals who ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Quarter of motoring SMEs at risk if lockdown drags on

More than a quarter of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the SA motor industry could close if the lockdown is extended beyond the end of April ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection South Africa
  4. Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops South Africa
  5. Covid-19: home affairs outlines measures to deal with immigration, work visas South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X