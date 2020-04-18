South Africa

Local transmissions rise as Western Cape infections top 800

18 April 2020 - 15:18 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says local coronavirus transmissions are increasing.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says local coronavirus transmissions are increasing.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng © Sowetan

Local transmissions of Covid-19 are increasing, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Saturday as he announced a 9.3% leap in cases since Friday.

The province has now recorded 812 confirmed coronavirus cases, he said, and the number of deaths had increased by two to 15. The latest patients to die are a 43-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

“While the notable increase of new infections reflects the increased testing being conducted in the province, it is clear from the data that transmission in our communities is increasing,” said Winde.

“Of the 812 confirmed cases, 500 are confirmed local transmission cases.”

The premier said 210 patients had recovered and 38 were in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

