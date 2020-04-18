South Africa

Manganese mining company Tshipi donates R5m to Solidarity Fund

18 April 2020 - 12:43 By TimesLIVE
Tshipi chair Saki Macozoma
Image: Jeremy Glyn

Manganese mining company Tshipi é Ntle has announced it is donating R5m to the Solidarity Fund set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

Saki Macozoma, chair of the company’s board of directors, said the pandemic has had a considerable impact on all sectors of society, including mining, and applauded the work of government leadership.

“Tshipi recognises with appreciation the leadership provided by Minister Gwede Mantashe and the department of minerals and energy to the mining industry as we all navigate the challenges that Covid-19 has created.

“We hope our donation can in some way help SA emerge from this period stronger and focused on rebuilding our economy and society.” said Macozoma.

Tshipi is a leading SA empowerment mining company and a significant contributor to the local economy. Its Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in the Northern Cape is Africa’s leading manganese exporter. The mine exported 3.4 million tonnes of manganese in its last financial year.

