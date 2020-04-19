South Africa

Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again

19 April 2020 - 19:34 By Matthew Savides
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

An additional 124 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday evening, as the SA total climbed to 3,158.

Two additional deaths were reported, meaning that 54 people have now died in SA from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114,711 — an increase of about 6,700 from the 108,021 reported on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that Gauteng was still the country's epicentre, with KwaZulu-Natal having had the most deaths, followed by the Western Cape.

The provincial breakdown was provided as:

  • Gauteng — 1,148;
  • Western Cape — 868;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 617;
  • Eastern Cape — 293;
  • Free State — 100;
  • Limpopo — 27;
  • North West — 24;
  • Mpumalanga — 23; and
  • Northern Cape — 16.

There were 42 unallocated cases.

 

