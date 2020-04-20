Absurd or cautious? The ban on the sale of cooked hot food debate

Initial ban

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel declared at the beginning of lockdown that supermarkets open to sell essential goods must close their hot-food sections.

Speaking at a press briefing last week Thursday, Patel reiterated the call, saying supermarkets' hot-food sections, like fast-food restaurants, should be closed for the remainder of the lockdown.

He said the matter was communicated to the supermarkets and law- enforcement agencies and asked that the law should be observed.

Revoking permits

Business registration unit BizPortal, which grants permits to essential services companies, warned retailers not to sell any prepared food, including frozen meals.

BizPortal also warned that once a business certificate was revoked, retailers could not continue offering non-essential products or services during the lockdown.