Tobacco and alcohol associations demand answers over lockdown bans

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has written to the presidency seeking clarity on how the ban on the sale of cigarettes limits or curbs the spread of Covid-19.

The letter, written on Monday, was addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ministers of health, police, justice, trade and industry, and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

In it, Fita seeks clarity on a number of issues, including an explanation on what basis the government contends that the lockdown regulations prohibit the sale of cigarettes.

“We wish to point out that even if it can be contended that the regulations, properly construed, prohibit the sale of cigarettes, then they are invalid. They are irrational and not properly related to the purpose for which they were made,” wrote the association.