Family of Alex man 'beaten by soldiers' seek justice at Constitutional Court

The family of a man who died after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers during a lockdown operation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, is going directly to the Constitutional Court in a bid to hold the government accountable for his death.

Collins Khosa died on April 10. Details of events leading up to his death were revealed in a legal letter of demand sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Preliminary medical opinion is that the cause of death is directly related to the assault by the members of the SANDF,” read the letter.

Khosa's family have demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock and psychological assistance.

They are applying to the Constitutional Court, citing several state entities and seeking the immediate dismissal of the involved soldiers.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Tuesday, attorney Wikus Steyl said the application was for protection and prevention of further abuse and misconduct by members of the defence force.

“The situation has become so dire that we must approach the apex court, and that court must intervene in government decisions. If the soldiers who were involved in Mr Khosa’s killing are not disarmed and removed, who knows what they will do tonight or tomorrow? Another person can be killed in an instant,” said Steyl.

He said Khosa’s family are seeking accountability and want the court to disclose operational details of conduct by police and soldiers during the lockdown.

Steyl said: “We want the government, soldiers and metro police to be held accountable for their actions. When the SANDF was deployed along with police, no code of conduct was issued. There are no strict rules on how the membership should conduct themselves and how they should enforce the lockdown. They decide who must be punished and how and that simply cannot be allowed.