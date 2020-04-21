Politics

Parliament urged to call urgent talks on Land Bank after it defaults on loan

21 April 2020 - 13:57 By Ernest Mabuza
The Land Bank has skipped repayments on its revolving credit facility, triggering a default that may push a call from creditors for as much as R5.7bn from the government.
The Land Bank has skipped repayments on its revolving credit facility, triggering a default that may push a call from creditors for as much as R5.7bn from the government.
Image: 123RF/Helen Filatova

The DA has called on parliament to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the future of the Land Bank, the state-owned specialist lender to commercial and emerging farmers.

This follows news that the bank had skipped repayments on its revolving credit facility, triggering a default. BusinessLIVE reports this may push a call from creditors for as much as R5.7bn from government.

Annette Steyn, DA shadow minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, said the Land Bank's woes had been brought on by the fact that for years, government had been slow in its response to droughts and other agricultural disasters.

"This resulted in the Land Bank being unable to maintain a low default rate.

"Impairments and defaulting clients increased, which had an inevitable knock-on effect as some of the intermediaries the Land Bank uses to extend their facilities to were also affected by this problem," Steyn said.

She said the financial and operational conditions at the bank were a cause for great concern, especially in light of the myriad challenges farmers were facing in the lockdown.

"These challenges must be prioritised by parliament during this time, and regular agriculture meetings should be placed on the parliamentary schedule."

Steyn said she would write to the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to request that the agriculture, land reform and rural development portfolio be included in the essential portfolios that meet during this time.

She said the recent drought and outbreak of diseases such as foot and mouth disease had placed the South African agricultural sector at massive risk.

Steyn said agricultural debt was growing and was estimated at R200bn currently. She said  25% of the debt book of agriculture was funded directly through the Land Bank.

She said the failure of the Land Bank, established in 1912 with the mandate to support the development of farmers, would be disastrous for many farmers.

READ MORE:

Medium-size farmers, who do not qualify for R1.2bn Covid-19 relief package, feel the bite

Still battling the drought, Eastern Cape farmers are being squeezed further by the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
5 hours ago

R1.2bn government fund to ensure food security in SA for six months

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza on Monday said a R1.2bn allocation to assist farmers grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was to ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Covid-19: 'Good people still exist,' says farm worker after food donations

A Mpumalanga farm worker who had sleepless nights – wondering where her family’s next meal would come from after being told she would not get paid ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. MEC Lebogang Maile blames 'crazy' Herman Mashaba for land invasions Politics
  2. Parliament urged to call urgent talks on Land Bank after it defaults on loan Politics
  3. Lawley evictions are illegal during lockdown, says Lindiwe Sisulu Politics
  4. John Steenhuisen on cooked hot food ban: 'Is there a gazetted temperature range ... Politics
  5. EFF slams DA's 'murderous' proposal to lift alcohol ban Politics

Latest Videos

Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X