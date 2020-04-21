South Africa

POLL | Bushiri charges followers R80 to 'praise' via his new app - will you join?

21 April 2020 - 12:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder Shepherd Bushiri's sermons can be accessed for R80 a month.
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder Shepherd Bushiri's sermons can be accessed for R80 a month.
Image: Facebook/ Prophet Shepered Bushiri

Fraud-accused Shepherd Bushiri has launched a virtual church which can be accessed through his Major 1 connect app with a subscription fee of R80 a month.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) claimed on its Facebook page that more than 6-million people had joined its live online church service, with more than 7,000 apparently joining the video conferencing.

The app has more than 10,000 downloads and has received mixed reviews. It is not known how many people have subscribed.

It connects Bushiri, who already has a "prophetic channel", with his choir members and local and international congregants through multiple screens.

The launch coincides with the physical distancing regulations which prohibit mass gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

ECG said it expects to connect 30,000 people in its upcoming service.

Covid-19 lockdown: virtual Easter will be no less virtuous

Churches closed by the Covid-19 lockdown resurrected themselves online to celebrate Easter today, with one of the biggest expecting a virtual ...
News
1 week ago

Prophet Bushiri is raising funds for Covid-19, says church after criticism

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has dismissed social media criticism about its leader Shepherd Bushiri asking for money from his ...
News
2 weeks ago

South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during lockdown

Social media has reacted with shock to controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's video in which he tells his followers to pay their tithes and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  3. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  4. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa
  5. Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan' News

Latest Videos

Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X