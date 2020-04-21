South Africa

Soldier run over by truck at Covid-19 roadblock on N12 Johannesburg

21 April 2020 - 10:36 By Iavan Pijoos
A truck driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and collided with a soldier manning a roadblock around 7am on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

A defence force soldier was run over, allegedly by a truck, on the N12 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, metro police said.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened at a roadblock on the N12 east during a joint operation by the SANDF, metro police and SAPS.

Minnaar said the driver of the truck apparently lost control of the vehicle and collided with the soldier around 7am on Tuesday.

The extent of injury suffered by the soldier was not clear.  

Minnaar said traffic was being diverted.

Defence force spokesperson Capt Thabo Sello confirmed the incident but gave no further information.

