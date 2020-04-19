South Africa

Speeding car kills traffic cop at lockdown roadblock

19 April 2020 - 12:46 By Iavan Pijoos
The traffic officer was hit by a speeding car on the R41 road on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A traffic officer died after he was run over by a speeding car during a roadblock on the West Rand at the weekend.

James Kolo died on Friday after being hit by a car on the R41 road, which links Randfontein and Roodepoort.

In a statement, Rand West City mayor Brenda Mahuma said Kolo understood the “trait of discipline and focus in carrying out his functions”.

“It is not our part to mourn. It is our right and privilege to celebrate the fact that we were blessed with so rare a gift of a fellow community member, who was simultaneously a genuine friend, a trustworthy colleague, a disciplined and a human titan who surrendered his life to the cause of all humanity,” the statement read.

The motorist had since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Spokesperson for the mayor Tshidiso Tlharipe said Mahuma would visit the family of the officer on Tuesday.

