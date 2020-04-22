Calls mount to kickstart economy before SA sinks deeper into debt

South African Airways (SAA) and support for the informal sector were two notable omissions in the R500bn socio-economic package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stabilise the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

Helen Suzman Foundation head of research Charles Simkins made this remark while commenting on efforts to stabilise the economy announced by Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Simkins said although it was clear the lockdown had radically damaged the ecology of the informal sector, there was no attention paid to restoring it as far as possible in the next few months.

“Perhaps more will become clear by the end of the week,” he added.

On Thursday Ramaphosa is expected to announce details on how SA will gradually reopen its economy.