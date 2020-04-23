South Africa

Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa an 'ape'

23 April 2020 - 18:07 By Orrin Singh
A criminal case of crimen injuria has been opened against a Durban woman after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa an ape on her social media post.
A case of crimen injuria has been opened against a woman for allegedly referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an “ape trying to act like a first world president” in a Facebook post.

It is understood that a Bluff man took offence to a social media post by a woman from Pinetown on Tuesday and immediately went to the Brighton Beach police station to open a case against her.

In the post, the woman accused the government of being at fault for the current national lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The man, who didn't want to reveal his identity, said he was offended and found the post to be in bad taste.

“On the 23rd of April, I went up to my nearest police station in Brighton Beach to lodge a complaint and open a case against a lady that sent a Facebook page suggesting that the President is an ape pretending to act like a president of a first-world country. I did find the post distasteful and I did [not] hesitate to open up a case.”

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that woman had allegedly referred to the president in a derogatory manner on her Facebook page.

“The case was registered at Brighton Beach police station at about 8pm on Tuesday,” said Naidoo.

The woman deactivated her Facebook account shortly after the post went viral.

The presidency didn't immediately respond.

