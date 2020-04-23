South Africa

LISTEN | SA will have a severe epidemic: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

23 April 2020 - 13:09 By Zimasa Matiwane and Paige Muller
It is inevitable that SA will experience a severe pandemic, just like the rest of the world, says Prof Abdool Karim.
It is inevitable that SA will experience a severe pandemic, just like the rest of the world, says Prof Abdool Karim.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Infectious disease specialist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the government's advisory committee on Covid-19, has become a household name for being the man in the know about the coronavirus.

In this interview, Abdool Karim explains why SA’s lockdown has been so important, what recommendations his committee has put to the government to begin lifting it, and what progress is being made on treatments and vaccines.

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: 

READ MORE:

SA shows up the US in its handling of Covid-19 crisis

On a chart which maps the rise in cases in each country, the US and SA are the opposite of one another
Ideas
23 hours ago

In quotes| Salim Abdool Karim on SA's Covid-19 fight: mistakes, testing & data

Prof. Salim Abdool Karim is one of government's chief advisors on how to best tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.
News
6 days ago

Salim Abdool Karim: the man outsmarting Covid-19

This is not his first pandemic, but this time Salim Abdool Karim — one of the government’s chief advisers on the coronavirus — is giving counsel ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X