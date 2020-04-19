Salim Abdool Karim: the man outsmarting Covid-19

This is not his first pandemic, but this time Salim Abdool Karim — one of the government’s chief advisers on the coronavirus — is giving counsel to leaders who respect science

Two decades ago, professor Salim Abdool Karim and his former PhD supervisor, Jerry Coovadia, were summoned to a Hilton Hotel suite filled with health officials, among them Zweli Mkhize. There they were branded traitors, accused of being disloyal and told to “shut up and listen” by a beet-faced Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, the minister of health at the time.



Their crime: using their scientific and political activist credentials to stem the infectious spread of Aids denialism advocated by then-president Thabo Mbeki and Tshabalala-Msimang by shaming them at a global gathering of scientists and policymakers — the International Aids Conference in Durban in July 2000...