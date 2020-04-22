SA shows up the US in its handling of Covid-19 crisis

As the coronavirus continues its global rout, the US has become the epicentre of the pandemic, with the death toll in the northern hemisphere power climbing to more than 45,000 this week. In New York, a city and state particularly hard hit by the respiratory virus outbreak, authorities have taken to disposing of bodies in mass graves, lest the corpses pile up.

Doctors there have told of their own hell – a seemingly endless cycle of putting their patients on ventilators only to have them die.

On a chart which maps the rise in cases in each country, the US and SA are the opposite of one another.

The trajectory of the infection rate in the US continues to barrel upward beyond 775,000, while in South Africa the effects of a wide-scale screening and testing campaign, along with a national lockdown, appear to be flattening the curve.

The first-world public health-care system, which most consider second to none, has been ravaged. This uncomfortable status quo is the direct sum of a lackadaisical response effort when the pathogen was nascent.