'We are staying put': group that occupied old age home in Cape Town

When they were asked to evacuate in October 2019, they set up camp on a nearby pavement and have remained there ever since.

“They tried to evict us during the first week of lockdown,” says Singabalapha representative Barbara Vuza. “They tried to send us to Strandfontein but we are better off here and if we listened to them, we would now be part of that group getting TB. That place is a disaster.”

The group has no running water, and make use of a single mobile toilet and a few tents donated by individuals last year.

Vuza says that when the wind howls, some of the tents begin to tear and collapse.

“We said to the officials, ‘don’t take us to Strandfontein, you can rather just give us tents to use here if you think we’re overcrowded.' But they refused,” she said, “so we don’t know from one day to the next what will happen. Our argument is that if you want to take us to Strandfontein, what happens next after lockdown?”

Sandi Gelderbloem, spokesperson for the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA), confirmed to TimesLIVE that the organisation has “almost completed the architectural plans regarding the redevelopment of the New Arcadia”, but that it had been put on hold due to the virus.

She added that the organisation had been in contact “with the relevant authorities” about the tented camp but had not heard further about plans to move them to an alternative location.

The group is a mixture of the elderly, middle aged, and small children. Most are unemployed and have been receiving some help from Obs CAN (Community Action Network) and other individuals who “drop food when they can”.