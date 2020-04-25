Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown
PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity
25 April 2020 - 18:03
In today’s episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s lockdown, we place under the microscope the plight of our neighbours both locally and across our borders, and consider what happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us.
In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.
Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.