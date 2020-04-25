South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity

25 April 2020 - 18:03 By Graeme Hosken, Paige Muller and Alex Patrick
Beitbridge border post. File photo.
Beitbridge border post. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

In today’s episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s lockdown, we place under the  microscope the plight of our neighbours both locally and across our borders, and consider what happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

PODCAST | WEEK 3: The fight for survival

Will the inability to earn mean that some South Africans will starve before they face the prospect of contracting Covid-19.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | WEEK 2: Inside SA's essential services

On today's episode of Boots on the Ground: behind SA’s national lockdown: Graeme goes on a ride-along with SA's late night lockdown enforcers, Alex ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and this strain was felt as SA entered its first ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  4. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X