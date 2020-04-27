Alleged school thieves caught in Limpopo

Seven people believed to have been involved in break-ins at residences and school properties in the Mankweng area have been arrested, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The arrests were carried out on Sunday, shortly after two of them were found in possession of goods alleged to have been stolen at one of the schools in the area.

“The team gathered more information on the other possible suspects involved in these burglaries. Five more were then arrested at different locations and were allegedly found in possession of other suspected stolen properties,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.