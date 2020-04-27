Western Cape has highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

The statistics were revealed in a presentation which health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and a delegation from his department delivered in parliament on Monday morning.

The province also has 21 people placed on oxygen and nine on ventilators.

It was followed by Gauteng, which had 11 people in ICU, 17 in high care, 20 on oxygen and eight patients on ventilators.

In the Eastern Cape, nine patients were in ICU, eight were on ventilators and four were on oxygen.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of patients hospitalised (143). The province only had three patients in ICU, two on ventilators and one on oxygen, according to the official figures.

In the Free State, nine patients were hospitalised and nine others in self-isolation.

The North West had five patients in hospital and five in self-isolation.

The Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga had no patients hospitalised.