Western Cape has highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

27 April 2020 - 15:10 By Iavan Pijoos
Nineteen people were in ICU suffering from Covid-19, while seven were in high care.
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

The Western Cape has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU, the national health department said on Monday.

Nineteen people were in ICU, while seven were in high care in the province.

The statistics were revealed in a presentation which health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and a delegation from his department delivered in parliament on Monday morning.

The province also has 21 people placed on oxygen and nine on ventilators.

It was followed by Gauteng, which had 11 people in ICU, 17 in high care, 20 on oxygen and eight patients on ventilators.  

In the Eastern Cape, nine patients were in ICU, eight were on ventilators and four were on oxygen.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of patients hospitalised (143). The province only had three patients in ICU, two on ventilators and one on oxygen, according to the official figures.

In the Free State, nine patients were hospitalised and nine others in self-isolation.

The North West had five patients in hospital and five in self-isolation.

The Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga had no patients hospitalised.

Image: National department of health

Khayelitsha Covid-19 cases grow as three more die in Western Cape

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has reached 28, and Khayelitsha is now home to 11% of Cape Town's infections.
3 days ago

Covid-19 infections at 4,546 as Cuban medics are due to arrive in SA

There are 4,546 positive Covid-19 cases in the country, the health ministry confirmed on Sunday evening.
21 hours ago

