South Africa

Woolworths in Ballito Junction closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

27 April 2020 - 10:25 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A staff member at Woolworths Ballito Junction in KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for Covid-19.
A staff member at Woolworths Ballito Junction in KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Bruce Gorton

The Woolworths store in Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

“On Friday, 24th April, we were advised that a team member from our Ballito Junction store had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is now recovering at home in isolation. Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our people and our customers. In line with our procedures for these type of incidents, our Ballito Junction store was closed for extensive deep cleaning by specialists.

“In consultation with the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal, we are testing our impacted employees for Covid-19 as a further precautionary measure. This will be concluded over the next few days. Our employees will continue to be closely monitored by our Covid-19 Helpline which is managed by independent health services professionals. We will open the store for trade again once the testing has been completed,” Woolworths Press Office said.

It said the KwaZulu-Natal department of health would also follow its own tracing process to “identify anybody else who is required to take precautionary measures and they will contact them directly.”

MORE

KZN Spar temporarily closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Tiffany's SuperSpar on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast temporarily closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
News
5 days ago

Checkers in Ballito closes as employee tests positive for Covid-19

Checkers Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal dolphin coast closed its doors on Tuesday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  2. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X