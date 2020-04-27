Woolworths in Ballito Junction closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

“On Friday, 24th April, we were advised that a team member from our Ballito Junction store had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is now recovering at home in isolation. Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our people and our customers. In line with our procedures for these type of incidents, our Ballito Junction store was closed for extensive deep cleaning by specialists.

“In consultation with the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal, we are testing our impacted employees for Covid-19 as a further precautionary measure. This will be concluded over the next few days. Our employees will continue to be closely monitored by our Covid-19 Helpline which is managed by independent health services professionals. We will open the store for trade again once the testing has been completed,” Woolworths Press Office said.

It said the KwaZulu-Natal department of health would also follow its own tracing process to “identify anybody else who is required to take precautionary measures and they will contact them directly.”