Air Seychelles to repatriate stranded foreign visitors

Air Seychelles is planning a series of repatriation flights in coming weeks to return stranded visitors or gainful-occupation permit holders home.

The national carrier told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that it could not yet determine if any stranded South Africans would be on board.

“We cannot determine at the moment how many South Africans there will be, hence we are inviting the visitors and permit holders to register their interest at website airseychelles.com so as to be provided with up-to-date information regarding flights.”