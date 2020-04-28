Air Seychelles to repatriate stranded foreign visitors
Air Seychelles is planning a series of repatriation flights in coming weeks to return stranded visitors or gainful-occupation permit holders home.
The national carrier told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that it could not yet determine if any stranded South Africans would be on board.
“We cannot determine at the moment how many South Africans there will be, hence we are inviting the visitors and permit holders to register their interest at website airseychelles.com so as to be provided with up-to-date information regarding flights.”
“As the flights will be based on demand, once we have enough passengers they will be notified. Maintaining social distancing on the aircraft, we will carry only 112 passengers compared with the normal capacity of 168,” the airline said. Following registration, guests will be provided with up-to-date information.
“During this difficult time, we understand the desire of citizens wanting to return home.
“Once allowed by all regulatory authorities, we aim to operate a series of repatriation flights around the region, including to connecting regional hubs, allowing guests to get to their desired destination,” said Air Seychelles chief commercial officer Charles Johnson.