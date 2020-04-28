South Africa

Suspects use Covid-19 branding to cross borders to collect dagga

28 April 2020 - 06:40 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said two vehicles that were branded with Covid-19 insignia allegedly participated in criminal activities.
Three suspects were arrested in Ekulindeni, Mpumalanga after they allegedly impersonated Covid-19 officials in a bid to cross borders.

Police spokesman Brig Leonard Hlathi said officers received information that two vehicles that were branded with Covid-19 insignia, allegedly participated in criminal activities.

Police followed up on the information and spotted a VW Polo, Sedan and a Toyota Hilux Bakkie that both matched the description, Hlathi said.

“Upon stopping the said vehicles, police found three occupants pretending to be Covid-19 officials on deployment."

He added that officers also found fake permits inside of the vehicles.

It was discovered that the suspects attempted to cross the border to collect dagga.

They were arrested and charged with contravening the disaster management regulations.

The trio aged between 31 and 35 are expected to appear at the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

