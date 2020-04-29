KwaZulu-Natal bank customer is lucky winner of R135m Powerball

The person who won the R135,366,753 Powerball on Tuesday evening is from KwaZulu-Natal.

FNB spokesperson Themba Msimango said the client bought a R100 Quick Pick ticket through the FNB online banking platform.

Since the start of Ithuba’s Lotto administration in 2015, a total of more than R1.354bn in winnings has been paid out to FNB customers who played Lotto and Powerball through FNB’s digital channels, Masimango said.

“A huge congratulations to the winner of the Lotto draw,” said Shadrack Palmer, product head at FNB Connect. “We strongly encourage players to be responsible and winners to get sound financial advice and draw up a financial plan that will help them manage, save and invest their money,” said Palmer.

Here are the list of other winners: