No booze or smokes under level 4 restrictions

Alcohol and cigarettes will not be allowed under level 4 restrictions, the government said on Wednesday night.

"Alcohol is not allowed yet on level 4," said cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

On top of this, for "health reasons", cigarettes, tobacco and related products - including vaping - would also not be allowed.

Dlamini-Zuma said there had been about 2,000 public comments against a proposal to allow the sale of cigarettes. There was also discussion within the government.

"Government took that into consideration and debated the merits and looked at it and decided that we must continue as we are when it comes to cigarettes and tobacco products and related, that we should not open up the sale," she said.