When the national lockdown was announced in March, informal miner Fadzi Manono was underground and digging for gold at a mine in Benoni.

When he returned to his home in Springs a week later, Manono says he was informed that police and soldiers were “all over the place” to see that residents remained in their homes to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Manono, who moved to SA from Zimbabwe, said he decided to return to the mine to work for another week. “Coronavirus is the last thing to worry about while looking for gold deep inside a mine ... It was an opportunity to make more money,” he said.

Manono recalled witnessing the deaths of fellow miners, including his younger brother who was trapped inside a deep mine in Secunda in April 2019. His remains were only found in November, he said. “When I went back inside the mine, l did not even think about the virus. l think l have seen worse while working as a miner.”

Manono said he spent at least three days in the mine before trying to sell what he found. “Mining is scary but it is a part of my life now. Lockdown or not. The police chase us. Coronavirus or not, miners die. l am lucky to be alive even today,” he said.