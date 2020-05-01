South Africa

Some kids may only get back to class in September — but it’s masks for all

01 May 2020 - 06:00 By Prega Govender
Grade 7s and matrics are expected to be back in school on June 1 with some grades returning as late as September.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Pupils in some grades may return to school as late as September, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Also, kids in quintile 1-5 will get face masks, she says, contradicting her director-general.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and higher education minister Blade Nzimande outlined the plan for a phased reopening of schools and institutions of higher learning on April 30 2020. The ministers' proposed plans and dates will now await cabinet's approval before being gazetted. Here’s what you need to know about who is expected to return to school when and what will happen to university students during level 4 lockdown.

