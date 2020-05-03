Two arrested for possession of 60kg of dagga in KZN

Police arrested two people after two compressed dagga parcels weighing 60kg were found inside their vehicle in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of Sunday.

“Police were conducting an operation on Main Road when a vehicle with two occupants was spotted. A search was conducted and more than 60kg of dagga parcels were found,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala said a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possession of dagga.

They will appear in the Paulpietersburg magistrate's court on Monday.

In another operation on Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal Drug and Firearm Unit, together with eThekwini Cluster Task Team arrested a 32-year-old man after heroin was recovered.

“The suspect was arrested while transporting drugs from Dalton to Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD.”

Gwala said the drugs have an estimated street value of more than R11,000.

She said the suspect was charged with possession of drugs and will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.