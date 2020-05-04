Back to work: 'It feels like I have to choose if my family will have food or get corona'

At the Bara taxi rank, taxi marshals attempted to encourage social distancing but some commuters were reluctant to co-operate.

Passengers could be seen wearing face masks, while those who travelled to Johannesburg CBD were forced to get their hands sanitised before entering the taxis.

As per regulations, taxis maintained a 70% carrying capacity.

Treasure Nkanyamba, who is employed as a panel beater, said he was glad to return to work after endless questions from his children.

“The children don’t understand what’s happening; they just want food, sweets as usual. When you try to explain you don’t have money, they ask too many questions,” he said.

Nkanyamba expressed concern about safety at his workplace, saying it had been a small company, hard hit since the closure.

“Our boss just told us to come back to work today, he said we must buy our own sanitisers and masks ... he did not say anything else. Maybe he’ll let us know when we get to the office."

While many expressed concern about contracting the virus, Nkanyamba said he feared not having food more.

“So what if I’m scared, the children have to eat, my sister. If I get it (coronavirus), I get it,” added Nkanyamba.