From screening workers to PPE provisions — 7 critical factors when returning to work

Labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi on Sunday issued directives to employers whose businesses will resume operations on Monday.

More than 1-million South Africans are expected to return to work under level 4 of the national lockdown on Monday.

Here's a summary of Nxesi's address in seven quotes:

Preparation

“The businesses that are reopening must put measures in place before restarting work. A risk assessment review must be undertaken to adapt the provisions of the directions to the specific requirements of the individual workplaces. The directions in no way reduce the existing obligations on employers in terms of the occupational health and safety act of 1993.”

Protection of employees

“Employers must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace. This includes contractors, self-employed people and volunteers.”

Covid-19 in the workplace

“Employers must report any diagnosis of Covid-19 to the departments of health and employment and labour. Investigate the cause and take appropriate measures as it is a contravention not to do so as an employer.”

Social distancing

“Workplaces must be arranged to ensure a minimum of 1.5m between workers. If this is not practical, physical barriers must be erected and workers must be supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) free of charge.”

Screening

“Employers must screen workers for symptoms of Covid-19 when they report for work, namely for fever, cough, sore throat, redness of eyes, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, body aches, loss of smell or taste. Workers should inform employers if they experience any symptoms while at work.”

Hygiene

“Employers must provide sufficient quantities of hand sanitisers with at least 70% alcohol, ensure that surfaces, equipment and common areas such as toilets, door handles and shared equipment are regularly cleaned and disinfected, and paper towels and adequate facilities for hand washing.”

Accountability

“Any employer who does not comply with the directions may be ordered to close business. Failure to comply and take necessary measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 may result in criminal prosecution.”