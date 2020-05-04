Nightmare comes true as Covid-19 tightens its grip on townships

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says he has started waking up in a cold panic at 2.30am.

What seemed like a nightmare a few months ago is now reality. New infections in Cape Town’s crowded townships increased by up to 173% last week, and in some cases shot up by well over 20% a day.

The Western Cape now has about 45% of SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths.

But there was little sign of lockdown on the streets of Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Langa. The same applied in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal townships, where many people said lockdown was impossible, and complained about a lack of information on the coronavirus.

Screening and testing across the country is detecting multiple infection hot spots, resulting in the closure of shops, offices, factories and police stations.