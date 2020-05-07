South Africa

Government gets ally in cigarette ban case as lawyer body applies to join in

07 May 2020 - 17:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) will join the government in opposing the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) court challenge to the ban on the sale of cigarettes.
The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) will join the government in opposing the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) court challenge to the ban on the sale of cigarettes.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) will join the government in opposing the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) court challenge to the ban on sales of tobacco and related products.

In a statement, Nadel said it would join the case as a friend of the court when Fita goes head-to-head with President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Fita has filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court.

“Nadel has considered this application and the evidence of its experts [and] is of the view that it is in the best interest of society that cigarettes and tobacco product sales remain prohibited during the lockdown.

“Nadel is of the view that there is sufficient evidence to support the decision to prohibit the sale of tobacco and cigarettes. This prohibition will assist protect the public and reduce the impact and spread of Covid-19.

“Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is of public interest and Nadel will therefore be opposing this application by Fita,” it said.

MORE

Tobacco association's four main arguments against government ban

Fita says health minister Zweli Mkhize has not demonstrated enough evidence to show the link between smoking cigarettes and the spread of Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

‘Allegation I influenced tobacco ban is outrageous,’ says cigarette trader

Cigarette trader Adriano Mazzotti has denied allegations that he “may have had an influence" on the government's decision to ban tobacco products ...
News
2 days ago

'This brouhaha should not even be there': Ramaphosa on cigarette u-turn

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that government backtracked on the decision to allow the sale of cigarettes under level 4 lockdown after ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live
  5. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X