WATCH | Business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service during lockdown

07 May 2020 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE

Thulasizwe Ntshangase is one of more than 200 people in Olievenhoutbosch township, north of Johannesburg, who work under The Wheelbarrow Association. They run a service that delivers food parcels to community members during the Covid-19 lockdown, for a fee, using wheelbarrows and trolleys.

The wheelbarrow and trolley pushers charge between R5 and R15 per load, depending on the distance.

"The lockdown has brought too much poverty to my home," says Ntshangase, who uses the extra income he earns as a trolley pusher to help his struggling grandmother during the lockdown.

The youth in the community recognised the business opportunity when some people found the food parcels too heavy to carry to their homes. The group is a mix of students and unemployed community members.

Ntshangase juggles his part-time job while studying accounting and business at a local college. He says he is always looking for opportunities and encouraged other youngsters to do the same during the lockdown.

