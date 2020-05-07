WATCH | Business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service during lockdown

The wheelbarrow and trolley pushers charge between R5 and R15 per load, depending on the distance.

"The lockdown has brought too much poverty to my home," says Ntshangase, who uses the extra income he earns as a trolley pusher to help his struggling grandmother during the lockdown.

The youth in the community recognised the business opportunity when some people found the food parcels too heavy to carry to their homes. The group is a mix of students and unemployed community members.

Ntshangase juggles his part-time job while studying accounting and business at a local college. He says he is always looking for opportunities and encouraged other youngsters to do the same during the lockdown.