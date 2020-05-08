Army medics help nine people injured in collision between taxi and car

Two defence force medics assessed nine patients at a collision scene in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene in Edendale at 8.10am to find two medics helping the patients.

Soldiers are scattered through KwaZulu-Natal's capital city after complaints about residents not complying with lockdown restrictions.

ER24 paramedic Russel Meiring said nine people were injured in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle at an intersection.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that nine people had minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals ," he said.

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene to investigate.