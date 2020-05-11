Iconic Charly's Bakery under threat, appeals for crowdfunding help

But the confectionery faces a dark future as the lockdown affects its ability to operate.

In a video on Facebook, the owners of the family-run business say that there are 21 full-time employees who support 10-15 people each.

The staff have been put on unpaid leave in an effort to save jobs and the bakery.

The owners have appealed to people to save them by purchasing "rewards". These can be vouchers, high teas and even contributing money where staff will bake a cake for charity.