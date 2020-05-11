South Africa

Iconic Charly's Bakery under threat, appeals for crowdfunding help

11 May 2020 - 13:06 By Jessica Levitt
The famous bakery is under financial threat with the owners saying the 21 full-time employees support 10-15 people each.
Image: Instagram/Charly's Bakery

Charly's Bakery in Cape Town has become a staple for many locals and a must-visit for international tourists.

But the confectionery faces a dark future as the lockdown affects its ability to operate.

In a video on Facebook, the owners of the family-run business say that there are 21 full-time employees who support 10-15 people each.

The staff have been put on unpaid leave in an effort to save jobs and the bakery.

The owners have appealed to people to save them by purchasing "rewards". These can be vouchers, high teas and even contributing money where staff will bake a cake for charity.

Co-owner Jacqui Beiss told The Star that operating as a take-out service did not make business sense.

“Unfortunately, at this stage, being able to only do deliveries with the amount that the delivery companies are charging, it is not viable to open. We will lose 23% of every sale to every company and we’re already not doing that well."

The crowdfunding campaign is called Keep Charly's Bakery Alive and here's how you can donate.

