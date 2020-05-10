South Africa

LISTEN | A special Mother's Day celebration in lockdown

10 May 2020 - 08:00 By Andisiwe Michelle May
Cook up something special to make Mother's Day memorable.
Image: 123RF/wavebreakmediamicro

LISTEN | A MOTHER'S DAY LOVE LETTER.

Mother’s Day is a celebration that honours motherhood, maternal bonds and mother figures in society.

It is usually characterised by breakfast in bed, fancy dinners, flowers and adorable home-made, school-made or bought vibrant cards, with “Happy Mother’s Day” written boldly.

“Motherhood is not defined by being able to give birth, it's about the ability to form a maternal bond with someone. To have this urge to be there for them, to worry about them and pray that they turn out to be great humans” says Lulama Simayile.

The 80-year-old usually celebrates the day with her children and grandchildren as they make her feel special by showering her with gifts and love over a dinner party.

Avela Shushu, 23, says there are no words to describe his mother. “She is phenomenal,” he says.

Avela Shushu, Phumela Matshaya, Nonjabulo Malinga and Nomonde Simelane share their affirmations and appreciation for the special mom in their lives in the form of an audio love letter.

“My mother represents peace and home. Her love is so unconditional, it is unwavering. This Mother’s Day I want her to know I see the sacrifices she makes for our family and I appreciate all of those,” says Matshaya.

