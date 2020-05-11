Nearly 100 new prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in East London prison

Nearly 100 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the East London prison - more than doubling the number of infected prisoners in the Eastern Cape.

There are now 321 confirmed cases in correctional services, among both officials and prisoners.

In a statement on Monday evening, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that the number of inmates infected in the Eastern Cape had climbed from 75 to 173 - with the 98 new Covid-19 infections occurring in the East London facility.

"The department of correctional services has noted a resurgence of positive cases in East London, wherein 98 sentenced inmates tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

There are also 50 officials infected in the province.