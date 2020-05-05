South Africa

Two inmates die of Covid-19 in East London prison

05 May 2020 - 21:33 By TimesLIVE
Six more East London prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the national total to 165 within the correctional services sector.
Six more East London prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the national total to 165 within the correctional services sector.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Two inmates have died of Covid-19 in an East London prison, the correctional services department said on Tuesday.

Both had "underlying comorbid conditions," said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

A third inmate death - this one at a Western Cape facility - was "under investigation".

There have been an additional six cases of inmates at the East London prison testing positive, for a national total of 165 within the correctional services sector.

Lamola ducks questions on release of 19,000 prisoners to prevent spread of Covid-19

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has ducked questions on government's alleged plan to release 19,000 low-risk prisoners to respond to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

According to figures provided by Nxumalo on Tuesday:

  • the Eastern Cape had 35 confirmed cases involving officials and 65 involving inmates, with 58 recoveries;
  • the Western Cape had 49 confirmed cases of officials and three of inmates, with one "death under investigation";
  • in Limpopo there were two cases of officials with the respiratory illness, one of which had recovered;
  • in Gauteng, three officials and eight inmates were confirmed as having contracted the disease; and
  • at the head office in Pretoria, one official contracted Covid-19 and has recovered.

Speaking about the 60 recoveries in total, Nxumalo said this was a "clear indication of the effectiveness of the containment and treatment pillar" of its Covid-19 disaster management response strategy.

"Under the strategy, there is rapid identification of laboratory-confirmed cases, and inmates who test positive are isolated and have access to quality healthcare that enable their recovery," he said.

Of the six new cases in East London, he said healthcare practitioners were already on site "providing an array of health services".

READ MORE:

Correctional services making 'all efforts' to protect staff and prisoners

Minister Ronald Lamola on Monday updated parliament on Covid-19 statistics in the country's prisons among officials and inmates.
Politics
1 day ago

Covid-19 outbreaks in prisons could prove 'catastrophic'

The official number of Covid-19 infections in the SA prison system is relatively low, but a report has warned of the disaster that could ensue should ...
News
4 days ago

Covid-19 infection rate up to one in 1,000 in two areas of Cape Town

One person in every 1,000 has now been confirmed with Covid-19 in two of Cape Town's eight health subdistricts.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  4. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic ... News

Latest Videos

''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
X