Two inmates die of Covid-19 in East London prison

Two inmates have died of Covid-19 in an East London prison, the correctional services department said on Tuesday.

Both had "underlying comorbid conditions," said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

A third inmate death - this one at a Western Cape facility - was "under investigation".

There have been an additional six cases of inmates at the East London prison testing positive, for a national total of 165 within the correctional services sector.