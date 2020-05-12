Pirates star Ben Motshwari sends message to fans after testing positive for coronavirus

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari‚ who tested positive for Covid-19 last week‚ said on Monday he is “doing quite well under the circumstances” and thanked fans for the support.

Pirates confirmed on Thursday last week that the 29-year-old Randfontein-born Motshwari had contracted the novel coronavirus and that the utility player was asymptomatic and currently under a 14-day quarantine at his home.

“I would really like to thank everyone who has been supportive and sending me messages for the past few days.

"(It) was messages of encouragement and wishing me well. I really appreciate it and it really means a lot to me‚” Motshwari said in a video tweeted by the club on Monday.