Funerals still causing a headache in the Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, Mkhize also confirmed that some of the Cuban doctors brought into the country would be sent to “hotspots” in the Buffalo City (East London) and Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth) metros. They would also be deployed to the Western Cape.

These doctors, he said, were experts in community healthcare.

He said the doctors were in quarantine for 19 days before coming to SA, and were also kept under the care of the SA Military Health Services. He said there was no indication at this point at the Cuban doctors had tested positive for Covid-19, as was reported at the end of last week.

“They will be released in the next couple of days. They have not tested positive, as far as we are aware. The reality also is that the Cuban docs came out of love for humanity. They are always among the first to volunteer. In Cuba, it’s an honour to volunteer and save lives, even if it looks dangerous,” he said.

“Cuba has far less Covid-19 than our whole country. I don’t think it’s correct to have these knives and jibes and negative sentiments because it is an unnecessary ... stereotype. Cuba has one of the best health services in the world.

“We welcome the Cubans wholeheartedly … because we know they are adding value.”